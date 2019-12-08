|
RUDICK STANLEY FRANK
Beloved husband, extraordinary father and all-around great guy, Stanley Frank Rudick of Mt. Lebanon passed away early in the morning of December 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Stan was born the youngest of a large, Ukrainian family. There is nothing Stan loved more than telling stories from his childhood, whether it was running to get freshly baked bread for his Mom or describing escapades from his eight older brothers and sisters. Stan graduated from South High School. After working at the Duquesne Club for a few years to save money, Stan became the first person in his family to attend college. Stan graduated from Westminster College with a degree in mathematics, which he parlayed into a successful career in the computer industry. Although Pittsburgh was always his home, Stan spent a few years living in New York City, which he thoroughly enjoyed! Stan was a huge Penguins fan his whole life. He was a season ticket holder for many years and attended games wherever he was. Stan belonged to Sigma Psi Epsilon fraternity while at Westminster College. He also served in the National Guard. He was a proud member of Chartiers Country Club for over twenty years, thoroughly enjoying everything about it. Stan made many friends among both the members and staff. He was an excellent golfer, looking forward to every round with his buddies. Stan was also a great skier, enjoying time with his friends in Vail until his later years. Stan loved his family, lived life to the max and never gave up at anything he did. Stan is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Murphy Rudick and beloved children - daughter, Silvie Fiona and son, Edward John, both still at home. He also has two older children, James Rudick (Dora) of Pittsburgh and Lee Rudick of Portland, Oregon, along with several grandchildren. Stan has two surviving sisters, Mildred Jans (Frank) and Theresa Glod and many loving nieces and nephews. Stan was predeceased by his parents, Mary and John Rudick as well as sister Anna Majeski and brothers Joseph, Harry, Walt, Andrew and Jimmy along with brother-in-law Thomas Glod who recently passed away. Stan was loved by all of Jeanne's family for his kindness, humor and deep commitment to family. The Rudick Family would like to thank all the nurses, aides and staff working on St. Clair Hospital's floor 5G. They provided unwavering care, love and support during a difficult time. Visitation will be Monday, December 9th, at BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in McMurray, PA from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Louise de Marillac Church in Upper St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests contributions in Stan's memory to The Kiski Fund, 1888 Brett Lane, Saltsburg, PA 15681 or St. Clair Hospital Foundation, 1000 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019