Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY G. COHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY G. COHEN Obituary
COHEN STANLEY G.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He is survived by his devoted son, Andrew (Diana) Cohen; proud and adoring grandson, Samuel "Sasha" Cohen; loving brother and lifelong business partner, Paul (Tila) Cohen; cherished uncle of Alan (Susie) Cohen, David (Jill) Cohen, Danny (Andrea) Cohen; great-uncle of Russell Cohen, Gil Cohen, Rebekah Cohen, Jacob Cohen and Sarah Cohen. Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Arthur and Fay Cohen. At the passing of his father, Stanley helped his uncles run the Art R. Cohen Company. His brother, Paul joined him as partner and together, they successfully built upon their father and uncle's store fixture and display business for 40 years. Stanley will be remembered for his humanitarian works as President of the B'Nai Brith Jewish Cuban Relief Project and his work with Brother's Brothers, and was President and Chairman of the Board of the Jewish National Fund. Stanley worked tirelessly for 15 years to bring medical supplies to Jewish communities in Cuba. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now