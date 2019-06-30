COHEN STANLEY G.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at the age of 84. He is survived by his devoted son, Andrew (Diana) Cohen; proud and adoring grandson, Samuel "Sasha" Cohen; loving brother and lifelong business partner, Paul (Tila) Cohen; cherished uncle of Alan (Susie) Cohen, David (Jill) Cohen, Danny (Andrea) Cohen; great-uncle of Russell Cohen, Gil Cohen, Rebekah Cohen, Jacob Cohen and Sarah Cohen. Stanley was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Arthur and Fay Cohen. At the passing of his father, Stanley helped his uncles run the Art R. Cohen Company. His brother, Paul joined him as partner and together, they successfully built upon their father and uncle's store fixture and display business for 40 years. Stanley will be remembered for his humanitarian works as President of the B'Nai Brith Jewish Cuban Relief Project and his work with Brother's Brothers, and was President and Chairman of the Board of the Jewish National Fund. Stanley worked tirelessly for 15 years to bring medical supplies to Jewish communities in Cuba. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday, July 2 at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services, (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021. www.schugar.com