More Obituaries for STANLEY MAKOROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY G. MAKOROFF

STANLEY G. MAKOROFF Obituary
MAKOROFF STANLEY G.

On Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan K. Makoroff; loving father of Barbara (David) Kalla, Kathi (Jeffrey Grass) Makoroff and the late Steven Makoroff. He will forever be Poppa to Rebecca (Corey) Bruce, Joshua (Armon Dadgar) Kalla, Daniel Grass and Alexander Grass. Stan was a loyal and kindest friend to so many and was passionate about the practice of law throughout his career. He loved his family most of all. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 noon. Visitation one hour prior (11 a.m. to 12 noon). Interment Tree of Life Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JDRF, Southwest Ohio Chapter, 8050 Hosbrook Road #314, Cincinnati, OH 45236. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
