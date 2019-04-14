SKIRBOLL STANLEY GERALD

Born March 31, 1929, he died April 12, 2019, just 11 days past his 90th birthday. He was the loving son of the late Jack and Anne Skirboll; devoted and unwavering husband to Esther (Reidbord) Skirboll; loving father to Lee and Susan Skirboll; brother to Linda Zwang and Alan (Jacquie) Skirboll; uncle and dear friend to so many in the Skirboll and Reidbord families; as well as many others from his professional and social life in Pittsburgh, PA. Stan was a long-time advertising executive in Pittsburgh, in partnership and as owner of his own agencies. His cornerstone account, the advertising group, The Grand Olds Gang were also his lifelong friends and allies. Stan was a genuinely solid person who had a calming and positive presence on those he met. He was known for his generosity, his sense of humor, his ethical stance and his love of family. He will be very greatly missed. A private family burial was held Sunday, April 14. If desired, donations in Stan's name can be made to his favorite charity, the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036‐3604 "Ichi Bon Nae" Stan, Rest in Peace. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 412-621-8282.

www.schugar.com