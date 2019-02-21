Home

STANLEY GRUBISA

Age 96, of Shaler, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Grubisa (Navarro); loving father of Stanley M. and Cynthia Grubisa; brother of Stephen (the late Sally) Grubisa; and special uncle of Kathy (Rick) Mergenthaler and Steve Grubisa. Stanley served in the Army as a military policeman during World War II in the North African and Italian Campaigns. He was known for playing in a Croatian band, the Etna Tamburasi. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
