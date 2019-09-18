Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anne Church
Castle Shannon, PA
STANLEY H. LEWANDOWSKI Jr.


1942 - 2019
LEWANDOWSKI, JR. STANLEY H.

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Devoted son of the late Stanley H. and Margaret (Doyle) Lewandowski; trusted brother of John F. (Mary) Lewandowski and the late Joan Agnes Fierst; proud uncle of Paul, Adam (Deborah Wolkenberg) and John W. Lewandowski; Jennifer, Julie (Bob) Barron and Justin Fierst; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday morning from 9:00 until we leave for Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Anne Church, Castle Shannon at 10 o'clock. Interment will be Private.       www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
