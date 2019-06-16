GOLEMBIEWSKI STANLEY J.

On Saturday, June 15, 2019, age 90, of Shaler Twp. Beloved Husband of Helen and Ewa Golembiewski; son of the late Anthony and Martha Golembiewski; father of Raymond (Deborah) Golembiewski and Martha Hottel; devoted grandfather of Brian (Sarah) Hottel, Sarah (Mike) Fulmer, and Josh (Amanda) Golembiewski; great-grandfather of Vincent, Gabriella and Francine Hottel, and Hannah Fulmer; brother of the late Victor, Leonard, and Henry Golembiewski. Friends received Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Ave., Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. In his younger years, Stanley enjoyed spending time at his family farm/hunting camp at Brady's Bend. He also served in the Army during the Korean War. Family requests memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.