MIKESKA STANLEY J.
Stanley J. Mikeska, age 84, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Susan L. (Brooke) Garrison; son, Stephen Mikeska; four granddaughters, Kelsey Mikeska, Madison Mikeska, Brianna Mikeska, Lindsey Garrison; sister, Dolores (Carmen) Morante, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mikeska, mother, Bertha Mikeska; and wife, Hazel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1 Grove Pl #4, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019