Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
1 Grove Pl #4
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY MIKESKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY J. MIKESKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY J. MIKESKA Obituary
MIKESKA STANLEY J.

 Stanley J. Mikeska, age 84, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019. Stanley is survived by his daughter, Susan L. (Brooke) Garrison; son, Stephen Mikeska; four granddaughters, Kelsey Mikeska, Madison Mikeska, Brianna Mikeska, Lindsey Garrison; sister, Dolores (Carmen) Morante, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Mikeska, mother, Bertha Mikeska; and wife, Hazel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1 Grove Pl #4, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now