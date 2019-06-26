Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for STANLEY SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY J. SAVAGE

STANLEY J. SAVAGE Obituary
SAVAGE STANLEY J.

West Mifflin, on June 23, 2019. Husband of the late Regina; father of Kathy and Michael (Kathie); grandfather of Madeline, Corinne, and Katherine; son of the late Ben and Francis Savage. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Frank, Theodore, and Blanche Zombek. He was employed by U.S. Steel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills followed by a blessing service in the funeral home chapel. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Pittsburgh Office 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
