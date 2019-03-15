Home

Services
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church
Bulger, PA
Interment
Following Services
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Cecil Township, PA
STANLEY J. SEMEROD Sr.


STANLEY J. SEMEROD Sr. Obituary
SEMEROD STANLEY J., SR.

Age 83, of Midway, died, Wednesday, March 13, 2019; cherished husband of Rosetta Marie Abbott; loving father of Carol (Regis) Curtis, Stanley J. (Cheryl) Semerod Jr., Michelle (Dan) Iskey , Timothy (Jeff Scott) Semerod, and Brian (Glenda) Semerod; a brother of Robert Semerod; beloved grandfather of Regis and Isabella Curtis, Stephen Semerod, Ashley (Patrick) Oakes, Justin Iskey, Jacob, Andrew, Erin and Aiden Semerod; great- grandfather of Bentley Oakes. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA. 15057. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in St. Ann's R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Ann's R.C. Church, 967 Grant St., Bulger, PA. 15019, or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
