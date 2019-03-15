|
|
SEMEROD STANLEY J., SR.
Age 83, of Midway, died, Wednesday, March 13, 2019; cherished husband of Rosetta Marie Abbott; loving father of Carol (Regis) Curtis, Stanley J. (Cheryl) Semerod Jr., Michelle (Dan) Iskey , Timothy (Jeff Scott) Semerod, and Brian (Glenda) Semerod; a brother of Robert Semerod; beloved grandfather of Regis and Isabella Curtis, Stephen Semerod, Ashley (Patrick) Oakes, Justin Iskey, Jacob, Andrew, Erin and Aiden Semerod; great- grandfather of Bentley Oakes. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA. 15057. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in St. Ann's R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Ann's R.C. Church, 967 Grant St., Bulger, PA. 15019, or a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019