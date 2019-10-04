|
|
BIELTZ STANLEY JOSEPH
Stanley Joseph Bieltz passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. He died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93 at Autumn Grove Cottage, an assisted living facility in Katy, Texas. Stanley was born to Andrew and Helen Bieltz on December 28, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the youngest of four children. Stanley's father died in a coal mine explosion when he was just five weeks old. He and his siblings were raised by their mom in an abandoned company house on #5 hill. Stanley attended Baldwin High School where he excelled in football, soccer and golf and was a member of its first graduating class. He enlisted into the army after high school and served in World War II in both European and Pacific theaters where he rose to the rank of corporal. After the military, he attended Duquesne University where he played on the golf team and graduated with a BS degree in accounting. He joined Columbia Gas in Pittsburgh in 1952 where he worked until 1973 when he was transferred to Columbus, Ohio where he retired in 1987. In 1951, he married Bernadette Busch. They had three sons, Thomas, John and Randall. They built a house down in Curry on Sixth Street in 1962 and lived there until his transfer to Ohio. After retirement from Columbia Gas, Stanley and Bernadette moved to Houston to be close to their sons and grandchildren. They bought a home on the 27th green of Panorama Country Club overlooking a lake where Stanley played golf five days a week. Stanley had an uncanny ability to win bets on the golf course and was once issued a W-2 form by a gang of golfers that he regularly took skin money from. Stanley and Bernadette were avid cruisers. Besides playing golf, they both liked to play cards and dance the Polka. Stanley was preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife, his brother John and sister Sophie. He is survived by his brother Tony, his three sons, his five grandchildren, and his one great-grandson. A funeral service was held on September 25, 2019 at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic church in Katy, Texas followed by inurnment of ashes at the VA National cemetery. Condolences may be sent to DISTINCTIVE LIFE website at https://www.distinctivelife.com/obituary/stanley-joseph-bieltz/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019