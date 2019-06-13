GROMEK, JR. STANLEY L.

Age 75, of Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved son of the late Stanley L. and Julia C. (Rygielski) Gromek, Sr.; loving brother of Anthony R. (Judith) Gromek; uncle and godfather of Melissa R. Gromek; step-uncle of Robert Houck and Sarah Snyder; dogfather of Dylan and Jazzy; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Stanley was an usher at Holy Family Church, enjoyed bowling, playing cards, trips to the casino and attending social events. He was very helpful to any person in need. Stanley will be fondly remembered for his persistent belief that "the woman's the boss". Stanley's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Citizen Care for all of their help and care for Stanley. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Interment Private.