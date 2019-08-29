Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 96, of Mount Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Barbara (Harsh) Moskal; loving father of Daniel Moskal, Stanley Moskal, Jr. (Linda), Dennis Moskal J.D., and Barbara Moskal Ph.D.; loving grandpap of Justin, Tyler, Connor, Brett, Scott, Lindsay, Riley, and Torie; beloved brother of Helen Jahn and the late Joseph and Ted Moskal; also survived by nieces and nephews. Stanley was a self made man who started in residential construction and became a successful stockbroker for many years, retiring at age 70. Family and friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 a.m. in St. Paul of the Cross Parish at St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pgh., PA 15234. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
