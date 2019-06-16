Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY LEE SCHMIDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY LEE SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT STANLEY LEE

Of Sebring, FL passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by his cousins, Jessica and Robert Baron of New York, NY, Bruce and Donna Schmidt of Pittsburgh, PA and his remaining relatives of the Schmidt, Baron, Balber and Vatz family members. He loved everyone he knew, as you all blessed his life dearly. Stanley was an accomplished author, writer and poet. He later worked in the profession of addictions and mental health. A time of visitation for Stanley will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Highlands Community Church. It has been requested that all donations be given to the "s' Project". Arrangements entrusted to: STEPHENSON-NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now