SCHMIDT STANLEY LEE

Of Sebring, FL passed away suddenly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by his cousins, Jessica and Robert Baron of New York, NY, Bruce and Donna Schmidt of Pittsburgh, PA and his remaining relatives of the Schmidt, Baron, Balber and Vatz family members. He loved everyone he knew, as you all blessed his life dearly. Stanley was an accomplished author, writer and poet. He later worked in the profession of addictions and mental health. A time of visitation for Stanley will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Highlands Community Church. It has been requested that all donations be given to the " s' Project". Arrangements entrusted to: STEPHENSON-NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.