HADUCH STANLEY P.

Age 68, of Imperial, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Bridgeville Rehab Center, Bridgeville. He was born March 30, 1951, in Pittsburgh, PA a son of Phyllis Rizzo Haduch and the late Stanley A. Haduch. Mr. Haduch was a Science and Math teacher in the Pittsburgh Public School for over 35 years and was an antique dealer. He loved spending time with his family and friends and his beloved cats and his dog, Mike. He was an avid collector and could not pass up a yard sale. He was known far and wide for his famous pepperoni roles and chocolate chip cookies. Surviving are his wife, Jeannine Gaydos Haduch, of Imperial; sons, Stanley E. (Jennifer) Haduch, of Pittsburgh, and Kenneth A. (Erin) Haduch, of Hamilton Square, New Jersey; grandchildren, Holly and Max Haduch. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllisjo Dempsey, of Saylorsburg, PA; and brother, Thomas (Deborah) Haduch, of Northeazst, MD. Friends will be received Monday the 27th, from 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday the 28th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Columbkille R.C. Church, 103 Church Street, Imperial. Interment will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.