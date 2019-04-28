JASINSKI STANLEY P.

Age 72, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on April 27, 2019. Stanley is survived by his beloved sons, Robert (Beth) Jasinski and Stan Jasinski, III; brothers, Jim and Paul (Brenda) Jasinski; as well as many nieces and nephews and long-time partner, Alexis Reilly; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard V. and Thomas J. Jasinski; beloved son of Anna (Maliski) and Stanley Jasinski. Stanley was passionate about coaching youth football, fishing, and was dedicated to his life-long work. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.