Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY JASINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY P. JASINSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY P. JASINSKI Obituary
JASINSKI STANLEY P.

Age 72, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on April 27, 2019. Stanley is survived by his beloved sons, Robert (Beth) Jasinski and Stan Jasinski, III; brothers, Jim and Paul (Brenda) Jasinski; as well as many nieces and nephews and long-time partner, Alexis Reilly; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard V. and Thomas J. Jasinski; beloved son of Anna (Maliski) and Stanley Jasinski. Stanley was passionate about coaching youth football, fishing, and was dedicated to his life-long work. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now