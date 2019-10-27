|
|
RUTKOWSKI, JR. STANLEY P. "STA'S"
Age 70, formerly of Ross Township, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Son of the late Stanley P. and Dorothy R. Rutkowski, Sr.; brother of Christine (Brian) Stephenson; uncle of Frank Lembo. Family and friends are welcomed at St. Sebastian Parish, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 for a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019