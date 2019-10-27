Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
STANLEY RUTKOWSKI
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Parish
311 Siebert Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Parish
311 Siebert Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
STANLEY P. S" "STA" RUTKOWSKI Jr.


1949 - 2019
STANLEY P. S" "STA" RUTKOWSKI Jr. Obituary
RUTKOWSKI, JR. STANLEY P. "STA'S"

Age 70, formerly of Ross Township, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Son of the late Stanley P. and Dorothy R. Rutkowski, Sr.; brother of Christine (Brian) Stephenson; uncle of Frank Lembo. Family and friends are welcomed at St. Sebastian Parish, 311 Siebert Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 for a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
