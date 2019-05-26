Home

Age 67, a lifelong resident of Moon Township, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at West hills Health and Rehab. Born in Coraopolis on July 30, 1951, he was one of six to Elizabeth (Sandman) Shost and the late Stanley P. Shost. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Ellis of Lewisville, TX; two beloved children, CTR1 (SW) Michael (Pam) Shost, USN Ret of Port Neches, TX and Kelly (Douglas) Penz of Crescent; nine cherished grandchildren, Ethan, Sean, Kira, Derek, Jonathan, Devon, Dillon, Jack and Anjali; five siblings, Diana (Thomas) Rennie, Michael (Marcia) Shost, Susan (James) Norton, Samuel (Nancy) Shost and Carlton (Marian) Ellis all of Texas. Butch was a computer audit specialist with the IRS for 35 years. Growing up Catholic, he was an alter server and became a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary Church. Stanley loved to golf. He was very involved with the Coraopolis Moose. Springing from his children's minds, hearts and mouths, "he was selfless, honorable, a giver, helper, always smiling, always laughing, and could fix everything". "I thank God every time I remember you". Philippians 1:3 NIV. Memorial visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. Please meet at St. Margaret Mary Church for Mass on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Father Frank Kurimsky, celebrant. Burial will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Butch's favorite charities, the USO, uso.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
