Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY PASCEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY PASCEK Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY PASCEK Jr. Obituary
PASCEK STANLEY JR.

Stanley Pascek, Jr., 90 of Robinson Twp. Beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia Sopiak Pascek; loving father of Anthony Pascek, Pamela Pascek Muha (Gregory) and Mark Pascek (Kimberly); cherished "Pappy" of Corinne, Olivia and Preston Muha and Gabriella, Sofia, and Gianna Pascek. Stanley was the son of Stanley and Cecelia Baron Pascek and brother to Frances Pascek, Sophie Pascek Andrekanic and Louis Pascek. Stanley was a 40-year employee of US Steel International and its subsidiary Aristech Chemical Company. He served on the board of the M.A.T.R. for 23 years and volunteered at Mealson Wheels. He had been active at Holy Trinity Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Knights of Columbus member and Parish Council member. Stanley enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing with his friends and traveling with his wife and family. He will be missed by his loyal grand dogs Douggie and Jackson. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Kennedy Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now