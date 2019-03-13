PASCEK STANLEY JR.

Stanley Pascek, Jr., 90 of Robinson Twp. Beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia Sopiak Pascek; loving father of Anthony Pascek, Pamela Pascek Muha (Gregory) and Mark Pascek (Kimberly); cherished "Pappy" of Corinne, Olivia and Preston Muha and Gabriella, Sofia, and Gianna Pascek. Stanley was the son of Stanley and Cecelia Baron Pascek and brother to Frances Pascek, Sophie Pascek Andrekanic and Louis Pascek. Stanley was a 40-year employee of US Steel International and its subsidiary Aristech Chemical Company. He served on the board of the M.A.T.R. for 23 years and volunteered at Mealson Wheels. He had been active at Holy Trinity Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Knights of Columbus member and Parish Council member. Stanley enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing with his friends and traveling with his wife and family. He will be missed by his loyal grand dogs Douggie and Jackson. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Kennedy Twp.