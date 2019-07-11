Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
KACZMAREK STANLEY R. "STUSH"

Age 76, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 of Carrick. Son of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Proko[ec) Kaczmarek; beloved husband of JoAnne (Zientarski) Kaczmarek; father of Michael (Barbara) Kaczmarek; grandfather of Kristen Kaczmarek (Robert Thomas); brother of Robert W. (Pat) Kaczmarek and the late Michael A. (Elaine) Kaczmarek; brother-in-law of Rick (Debby) Zientarski and Wayne (Karen) Zientarski; also survived by niece and nephews. Stush was an operator for the Port Authority of Allegheny Co. for 20 years, retired after 20 years of service in the US Navy and was a member of the Brentwood VFW Post 1810. Family and friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Interment, Jefferson Memorial Park with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or the , 600 River Ave., Ste. 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
