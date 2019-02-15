Home

Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
(724) 745-9510
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
STANLEY RAYMOND "GOOGES" SAUNORAS Jr.


STANLEY RAYMOND "GOOGES" SAUNORAS Jr. Obituary
SAUNORAS STANLEY RAYMOND JR. "GOOGES"

64 years old of Cuddy,  died suddenly, Monday, February 11, 2019 in his home. He was born September 4, 1954 in Pittsburgh, son of the late Stanley R. and Mary Constant Saunoras, Sr. He was a lifelong member of Gladden UP Church. He enjoyed antique cars and his dogs Biggie and Ruffie. He was a Salesman  for Olivario Buick, retiring last August. Surviving are three sisters, Mary (Robert) Beardmore of Gastonville, Harriett (Alan) Desmet and Denise (Jimmy) Barton both of South Fayette, two brothers, Frank (Cindy) Saunoras of South Fayette, and Dave (Dorothy) Saunoras of Burgettstown, his friend and house mate, Dan Lee of Cuddy, and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 5-8 p.m., Friday, February 15 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, (Rt. 50) Cecil, PA. where a celebration of his life will be held at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
