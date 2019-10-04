Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
Holy Child Catholic Church,
212 Station Street,
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
STANLEY SCHMIDT


1960 - 2019
STANLEY SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT STANLEY

Age 59, of Bridgeville, PA passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born on September 29, 1960, he is the son of the Natalie Zirngibl and the late Ralph Schmidt. Loving husband to Mary Lisa Schmidt for 33 years; loving father to Nicole, Shawn (Jamie), Carly, Shayne, and Shannon Schmidt; loving Pappy to Heyden, Laythan, Lily, Jordyn, Ryder, Jaxson and Oliver. He was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Stanley enjoyed rebuilding classic cars and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Child Catholic Church, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, stjude.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
