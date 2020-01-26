|
GRUBER STANLEY X.
A longtime resident of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 101 years old. He was the beloved son of the late Samuel and Eva (Aberman) Gruber and was the brother of the late Irving Gruber(Aaronel) and the late Saundra Grobstein (Charles). He is survived by his sister, Adeline Tabor (Harry) and his nephews and nieces, Jon Gruber, Jamie DeRoy, Terry Gruber, Judy Smizik, Mark Tabor, Debbie Haber, Robert Grobstein and Ellen Clancy and their families. Stanley had a special relationship for many years with Jean Aarons, who passed away last summer. Mr. Gruber was a Property Manager for Union Real Estate for seventy-five years. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family who loved him dearly. Graveside Services and Interment will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions can be made to JAA, Rodef Shalom Temple, Animal Rescue League or a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020