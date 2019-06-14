GOLDBERG STANLEY Z.

Age 82, died peacefully on June 2, 2019, at his son's home in Falls Church, VA. Mr. Goldberg was born on May 22, 1937, in Pittsburgh, PA, where he lived for most of his life. He was known for his devotion to his family and for his decency, humility, selflessness, and kindness. He married his college sweetheart, Marlou Snyder, in 1960, and they had two children and remained married for thirty years, until her death in 1990. A second marriage to Barbara Leapman ended with her death in 2010. Mr. Goldberg received his bachelor's degree in 1959 from the University of Pittsburgh and his law degree in 1962 from Harvard Law School. After graduating from Harvard, he studied law for an additional year at the University of Paris. Although his children were always the center of his life, he forged a successful career as a corporate attorney, practicing in the field of international trade and finance with PNC Bank and as a solo practitioner. He was a fitness enthusiast and enjoyed yoga, swimming, biking, and running, and he took pride in completing the Pittsburgh Marathon and becoming a certified yoga instructor. He also loved photography, travel, books, history, classical music, and a good bowl of ice cream at the end of the day. He valued service to others and was a regular blood donor and worked for many years as a volunteer and board member for Craig House, a Pittsburgh school that provided special education and mental health services to emotionally disturbed children. As he continued to battle Parkinson's disease in his final years, he lived under the care of his daughter at her home in Durham, NC, although he never forgot his Pittsburgh roots. He was blessed with lifelong friends from his childhood in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the city, and he rooted for his Pitt Panthers and the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates until the end. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Zaterka; his son, David Goldberg; three grandchildren, Zachary Zaterka, Alexander Zaterka and Laura Goldberg; a son-in-law, David Zaterka; and two stepchildren, Mark Leapman and Melissa Leapman. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlou Goldberg; his second wife, Barbara Goldberg; his father, Emanuel Goldberg; his mother, Jeannette Goldberg; and his sister, Leona Cravotta. Family members and friends will gather at a later date for a celebration of his wonderful life. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.