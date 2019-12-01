Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY ZAIDEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY ZAIDEL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY ZAIDEL Jr. Obituary
ZAIDEL, JR. STANLEY

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, of South Side. Son of Stanley, Sr. and Catherine Zaidel (Jaracz). Husband of the late Eileen Zaidel (Koehnlein); brother of Helen Schubert and the late John "Scat" Zaidel; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends and family received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., South Side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 at the Funeral Home. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please see www.gmiterfuneralhome.com for a tribute to Stanley's life.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -