ZAIDEL, JR. STANLEY
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, of South Side. Son of Stanley, Sr. and Catherine Zaidel (Jaracz). Husband of the late Eileen Zaidel (Koehnlein); brother of Helen Schubert and the late John "Scat" Zaidel; also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends and family received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., South Side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 at the Funeral Home. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please see www.gmiterfuneralhome.com for a tribute to Stanley's life.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019