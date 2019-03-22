STEINMETZ STARRE

Of Moon Twp., passed away March 6, 2019, at the age of 80. Son of the late Raymond and Vera; beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara (Grimm) Steinmetz; brother of the late Clarence, Arlie, and Linda. He is survived by two nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, three great-nephews, six great-great-nieces, seven great-great-nephews, cousins and good friends. Starre operated his own printing press business out of Moon Township for many years. He is loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Avenue. Coraopolis, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 a.m.-Noon. A prayer service will begin at noon in the funeral home. Interment to follow, St. Joseph's cemetery, Moon Township.