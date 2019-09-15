Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Resources
More Obituaries for STEFFIE CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEFFIE (PANGER) CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEFFIE (PANGER) CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL STEFFIE (PANGER)

Age 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Campbell; cherished mother of Patricia (Mark) Bibro, Ruth (William) Conrad, Ellen (Gary) Urbanek, Colleen (Russell) Halt and the late Bill and Brian Campbell; mother-in-law of Susan and Carol Campbell; sister of the late Raymond (Barbara) Panger, and Adolph (Ann) Pesut; grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 19+ great-grandchildren; aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed. Her legacy will live on in those who loved her. The Campbell family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Green and 365 Hospice for their good care and kindness at the end of Steffie's journey. Friends received Thursday, October 3, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEFFIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now