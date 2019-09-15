|
CAMPBELL STEFFIE (PANGER)
Age 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Campbell; cherished mother of Patricia (Mark) Bibro, Ruth (William) Conrad, Ellen (Gary) Urbanek, Colleen (Russell) Halt and the late Bill and Brian Campbell; mother-in-law of Susan and Carol Campbell; sister of the late Raymond (Barbara) Panger, and Adolph (Ann) Pesut; grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 19+ great-grandchildren; aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed. Her legacy will live on in those who loved her. The Campbell family would like to thank the staff at Overlook Green and 365 Hospice for their good care and kindness at the end of Steffie's journey. Friends received Thursday, October 3, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019