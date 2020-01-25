|
|
DIMINNO STELLA A. (FALLERONI)
Of Carnegie, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late James J. Diminno; loving father of Denise (Robert) Muholland, Nadine (John) Labon and James (Lorna) Diminno; proud grandmother of Jason, Ryan, Brendon, Josh, Katelyn, Jessica and Jordan; cherished great-grandmother of Ezra, Bain, Stella and Rafe; sister of the late Sylvia Dlugos, Secondina Yagulli, Mary, Amedio, Anthony and Frank Falleroni; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special appreciation to her niece, Carol and would like to thank McMurray Hills Manor and Gateway Hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to their mother. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Monday at 10 a.m. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020