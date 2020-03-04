|
|
ZAMBRANO STELLA A. (ANTONUCCI)
Age 71, of Shaler Township, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years of Carmen Zambrano, Sr.; loving mother of Regina (David) Killian, Kelly Zambrano, Kimberly (Jeff) Decort and the late Carmen Zambrano, Jr.; devoted nunnie of Brandon and Michael Killian and Dylan and Dominic Decort; sister of the late Vincent Antonucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020