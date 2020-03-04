Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
STELLA ZAMBRANO
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
STELLA A. (ANTONUCCI) ZAMBRANO

STELLA A. (ANTONUCCI) ZAMBRANO Obituary
ZAMBRANO STELLA A. (ANTONUCCI)

Age 71, of Shaler Township, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years of Carmen Zambrano, Sr.; loving mother of Regina (David) Killian, Kelly Zambrano, Kimberly (Jeff) Decort and the late Carmen Zambrano, Jr.; devoted nunnie of Brandon and Michael Killian and Dylan and Dominic Decort; sister of the late Vincent Antonucci; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
