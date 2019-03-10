|
DAVIDSON STELLA B.
Age 98, of Upper St. Clair, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the St. Barnabas Skilled Nursing Facility Gibsonia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Earl Davidson; loving mother of Robert (Nina) Davidson and Ronald (Ana) Davidson; cherished grandmother of Karen (Andrew) Wonders, Jessica (Brian) Hunter and Robert Michael (Eileen) Davidson; and 10 wonderful great-grandchildren. No public visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Pgh., PA 15241. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, 425 North Findlay St., Dayton, OH 45404, www.mapletreecanceralliance.org or The Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh, 1816 Locust St., Pgh., PA 15219, bvrspittsburgh.org. Arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, 724 941 3211. Please view or add tributes at:
www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019