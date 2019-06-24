Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA DRUGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA I. DRUGA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STELLA I. DRUGA Obituary
DRUGA STELLA I.

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Oakland and formerly of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late John Druga; mother of Carol Myers, Robert Druga (Carol) and Gregory Druga (Karen); grandmother of Matthew Popovich, Christopher Popovich (Cybil), Mark Popovich (Carrie), Rob Druga (Kayla), Brian Druga and Elliott Druga; sister of Dorothy Duco and the late Josephine, Ann, Anthony, Theodore and Henry Blachut; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Stella was active in the Byzantine Catholic Church Community and a former employee of the Pittsburgh Golf Club. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Parastas Requiem Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mt. St. Macrina - The Sisters of St. Basil the Great, 500 W. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now