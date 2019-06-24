DRUGA STELLA I.

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, of Oakland and formerly of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late John Druga; mother of Carol Myers, Robert Druga (Carol) and Gregory Druga (Karen); grandmother of Matthew Popovich, Christopher Popovich (Cybil), Mark Popovich (Carrie), Rob Druga (Kayla), Brian Druga and Elliott Druga; sister of Dorothy Duco and the late Josephine, Ann, Anthony, Theodore and Henry Blachut; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Stella was active in the Byzantine Catholic Church Community and a former employee of the Pittsburgh Golf Club. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Parastas Requiem Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mt. St. Macrina - The Sisters of St. Basil the Great, 500 W. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).