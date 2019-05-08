JOHNSON STELLA (YOUNG)

Age 94, of Richland Township, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on October 30, 1924 in Paola, Kansas, Stella met her beloved husband, Edsel Johnson, at a roller rink in Kansas during WWII. While he was serving in the Navy, she was a secretary at Sunflower Gunpowder Plant. They married on March 21, 1946. The only thing fiercer than her character was her love for her husband. They lived in Missouri, California, and Kentucky before settling in Gibsonia, PA to raise their family in Orchard Park for over 50 years. She supported her children as PTA President, a Cub Scout Den Mother, Brownie Leader and Richland High School Band Boosters President. Stella was also active as North Hills Baptist Church Secretary, a member of Eastern Star, and John Heinz's campaign volunteer in 1971. At 4'10' with bright red hair, an indomitable spirit and sharp sense of humor, her nickname was Torchy. She could put you in place as quickly as she could make you laugh and her stories were many. She was an amazing cook and a wonderful gardener. With her neighbors, she played charades or had International Dinner pot luck parties. She had a life well lived. Stella is survived by her brother, Noah Young; children, Linda Murphy (Lew), Retired Navy Captain Steve Johnson (Karen), and Peggy Tobin; her grandchildren, Brandy (Mike) Keenan, Logan Murphy, Devon Murphy, Cheryl (Marty) Machi, Matt Johnson, Erin (Bryan) Dyer, Katie Tobin, and Alex Tobin; great-grandchildren, Phineas, Eowyn, Beckett, Hobbes, Rex, Riley and Ava. Friends are welcome from 4 -8 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at King Funeral Home then interment at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park.