KLEINHAMPL STELLA (KOWALSKA)

Of Allison Park, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019. Born on the North Side, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria Kowaski; devoted wife of the late Regis E. Kleinhampl Sr.; beloved mother of Regina (the late Bob) Watkins, Regis Jr. (Jeanne) Kleinhampl, the late Gerald J. (Debbie) Kleinhampl, Theresa Kleinhampl, the late Patricia (Bill) Vesel and Frederick (Christina) Kleinhampl; sister to the late Francis Dreves and the late Mary Wit; loving grandmother to Wendylea (Daniel) Wyandt, Robert B. (Suzanne) Watkins III, Brian Watkins, Marcy (Jason) Eck, James Kleinhampl, Landon Kleinhampl, Jerald Vesel, and Nathan, Freddie Jr. and Logan Kleinhampl; great-grandmother to Michael, Christopher and Nicholas Eck, Colin, Christian, Noah and Sarah Watkins and Elyse Wyandt. Stella enjoyed cooking delicious holiday meals. She spoiled family and friends with beautifully decorated birthday cakes, enormous batches of Christmas cookies and cozy crocheted blankets. Her family will cherish her memory while trying to replicate her New Year's pretzels, homemade paczki and perogies, Easter lamb cakes, German pot pie and various other recipes. Special thanks to the staff of Wexford Healthcare Center for the loving care given to "Stella Bella". Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. If desired, family recommends contributions made in Stella's memory to the charity or organization of one's choice. Memories may be shared and condolences offered at post-gazette.com/gb. Please offer condolences at:

www.schellhaasfh.com.