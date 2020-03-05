KRAVETSKY STELLA

Age 86, of Bell Township, formerly of Bellevue, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Monroeville Rehab and Wellness Center. Born May 30, 1933 in Bell Township, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Horney) Krywecki. Stella was a graduate of Bell Township High School. She was a secretary for Koppers of Pittsburgh for many years until her retirement in 1998. Stella was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Bellevue. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardening. Stella loved the companionship of her German Shepherd, "Thor". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Kravetsky; sisters, Catherine and Anna Kravetsky. Stella is survived by her sister, Mary Jaconetta of Ingram; brother, Charles Kravetsky of Bell Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Stella's request, there will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg, PA 15681 Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father John Harrold as celebrant. (Everyone please meet at Church). Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stella's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com