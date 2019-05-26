|
BELTRAME STELLA M.
Age 96, of Scott Twp., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Daughter of the late Vittorio and Clementina (Benini) Pesavento; beloved wife of the late Rudolph Beltrame; dear sister of Paul (Lucille) Pesavento and the late Inez (Dominic) Pomi, Victoria (Eugene) Minella, Benjamin (Mary Lou) Pesavento, Pearl (Paul) Vanzin and Mary (Julio) DiNardo; in addition to her brother, she is survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. The most important part of Stella's life was her family and her faith. Friends welcome 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Tuesday, 12 noon. If desired, memorial donations to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.
