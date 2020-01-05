|
|
NAPLE STELLA M. CUSCINO
Stella M. Cuscino Naple, 82, of Bethel Park passed away the afternoon of December 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born September 1, 1937 in New Castle, daughter of the late Norman and Gertrude (Amodie) Cuscino; beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Naple; loving mother of Jeffrey (Bonnie) Naple who preceded her in death, David Naple, Barbara (Christopher) Dunn and Steven (Amy) Naple; grandmother of Nicholas Naple, Maria and Sarah Naple, Gianna and Tessa Naple and Emma Dunn. Stella is survived by her sister, Irene (Vince) Lamorella of New Castle; brothers, David (Marianne) Cuscino of Volant, PA and Ronald (Isabel) of Glen Ivy, CA; sister-in-law, Josephine Cuscino of New Castle; sisters-in-law, Bert Naple Adamo and Sandra Naple. In addition to her parents, husband, son, and grandson, Matthew Christopher Dunn, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joanne Cuscino and Lucille Haid, and her brothers, Norman Cuscino and Thomas Cuscino. Stella was an amazing cook and taking care of her family was her top priority. She was active in her community through Welcome Wagon, Weeds and Seeds Garden Club, volunteering at her children's school and at her church St Thomas More and working with young children at Pathfinder School. She also worked as a wedding assistant at her church for many years. Stella enjoyed several wonderful years as a snowbird, spending the winters in Naples, FL. She taught us the importance of family, tradition, and selfless giving. She completed her life's work well, taking care of her family, and she will be greatly missed. Honoring her wishes a private service and interment was held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to . Funeral arrangements entrusted to FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020