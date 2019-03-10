|
PHILLIPS STELLA M.
Age 93, of Mt. Lebanon on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Phillips; dear mother of Donna Barone and Linda Phillips Romano (late Antonio); loving grandmother Samuel and Jeffrey Barone; and great-grandmother of Dominic, Nina, Rachel, Cassandra and Carson; sister of Dominick and John "Jack" Buchino and the late Angelina Pellegrini. Stella was a resident of Twin Towers in Mt. Lebanon for 15 years and she retired from Joseph Horne Department Store. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville PA 15017.
