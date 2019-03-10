Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA M. PHILLIPS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STELLA M. PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS STELLA M.

Age 93, of Mt. Lebanon on Friday, March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Phillips; dear mother of Donna Barone and Linda Phillips Romano (late Antonio); loving grandmother Samuel and Jeffrey Barone; and great-grandmother of Dominic, Nina, Rachel, Cassandra and Carson; sister of Dominick and John "Jack" Buchino and the late Angelina Pellegrini. Stella was a resident of Twin Towers in Mt. Lebanon for 15 years and she retired from Joseph Horne Department Store. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICES, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Gallagher Hospice, 1370 Washington Pike, Bridgeville PA 15017.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now