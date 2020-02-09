Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Burial
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Unity Presbyterian Church
1146 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church
1760 Pine Hollow Rd
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA LEHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA MAE (KRAUSE) LEHNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STELLA MAE (KRAUSE) LEHNER Obituary
LEHNER STELLA MAE (KRAUSE)

Age 92, formerly of Kennedy Twp., died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Dear wife for 55 years of the late John Milton Lehner. Daughter of the late Frederick C. and Jessie (Mercer) Krause, Sr.; sister of the late Frederick C. (Kathleen) Krause, Jr.; beloved aunt of Carol Krause Rozum (Max, Jr.) and Fred C. Krause III (DeeDee); and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Stella also held very near and dear to her heart her cherished dog Matty. Stella formerly worked for the Type & Print Company which her husband owned. She was active in the Green Tree Civic Club and was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Stella was active in the Unity Presbyterian Church (formerly Wallace Memorial) and Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church. Burial will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now