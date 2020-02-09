|
LEHNER STELLA MAE (KRAUSE)
Age 92, formerly of Kennedy Twp., died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Dear wife for 55 years of the late John Milton Lehner. Daughter of the late Frederick C. and Jessie (Mercer) Krause, Sr.; sister of the late Frederick C. (Kathleen) Krause, Jr.; beloved aunt of Carol Krause Rozum (Max, Jr.) and Fred C. Krause III (DeeDee); and great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Stella also held very near and dear to her heart her cherished dog Matty. Stella formerly worked for the Type & Print Company which her husband owned. She was active in the Green Tree Civic Club and was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Stella was active in the Unity Presbyterian Church (formerly Wallace Memorial) and Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church. Burial will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020