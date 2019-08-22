Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
STELLA (KOSTANICH) NOVAKOVICH

NOVAKOVICH STELLA (KOSTANICH)

Age 88, of Castle Shannon, on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Novakovich; loving mother of Michael and David Glenn Novakovich; proud grandmother of Steven Novakovich; sister of the late Anne Carlson, Marie Patterson, Steve, Bob, and Peter Kostanich. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Committal Service will follow at 12 noon in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
