ZAFARAS STELLA SOPHIA (POREMBA)

Age 90, a resident of Amber House, Mt. Pleasant, formerly of North Versailles, died Sunday May 5, 2019. She was born March 21, 1929, in Timblin, a daughter of the late Valentine John and Mary Magdalene (Sejmej) Poremba. Was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Zafaras; and siblings, Valerie Rupp, Margaret Mikulich, and John and Chester Poremba. Stella was a retired administrator for Braddock General Hospital and a longtime active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church. She was a longtime volunteer for Meals-On-Wheels and a member of the Red Hatters. She is survived by her children, Sylvia J. Kelly, Craig A. Zafaras, and Cheryl J. Early and her husband, Scott; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Entombment will follow in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmsssociety.org. For online condolences, please visit snyderfuneralservices.com.