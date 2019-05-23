COLLIGAN STEPHANIE (DUDIAK)

Age 89, of Bethel Park, formerly of the South Side, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 69 years of John "Jack" Colligan; mother of Marianne (Mark) Lesonick, Dr. Robert J. (Regina), and Kenneth P.; grandmother of Kristin Durkan, Allison and Michael Lesonick, and Michael and Bryan Colligan; great-grandmother of Marcus Empey, Maggi and Jack Durkan, Blake, Zoe, and Aiden Lesonick; daughter of the late Michael and Theodore Dudiak; sister of Olga Bleech, Ann Lucas, Theresa Martin, and the late Walter Dudiak, Mary Kuhar, Peter and Joseph Dudiak, Eugenia DeCarlo, Rosella Kearns, Nick Dudiak, and John Dudiak. Stephanie was a 1947 graduate of South High School. She was a charter member of St. Thomas More Church, and for years was very active in the Christian Mothers Association. For 25 years, she worked in the Bethel Park Meals on Wheels program. She was an avid bowler and golfer, and was a member of St. Clair Country Club. Family and friends welcome 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 412-835-1860, (opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday St. Thomas More Church. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities. www.slaterfuneral.com.