Of Pittsburgh, on March 25, 2019, age 80. Daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Prepelka) Havrilla; sister of Nicholas (Lorraine) Havrilla, Sr., Daniel (Bonnie) Havrilla, Stephen N. Havrilla, Jr., Lorraine (Warren) Havrilla Brock and Joseph A. Havrilla; aunt of Christine (Greg) Havrilla Soulje, Nicholas (Michelle) Havrilla, Jr., Tanya Havrilla Pfaltzgraff, Michelle Havrilla Coady and Catherine Havrilla; also survived by great-nieces-and-nephews. Stephanie graduated from Braddock General Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse and was an operating room nurse for over 40 years. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA 15120. www.swgfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
