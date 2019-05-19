Home

STEPHANIE (KOPKO) FEDORA

STEPHANIE (KOPKO) FEDORA Obituary
FEDORA STEPHANIE (KOPKO)

On Thursday, May 16, 2019; beloved wife of the late, George Fedora; loving mother of Mary (Keith) Reabe, Carol (Mike) Creech and George M. Fedora; grandmother of Evelyn and Norah Creech; sister of Joan (Mike) Gowetski and Steve (Joanne) Kopko; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to send a special thanks to Cousin Susan for all of her help with Stephanie during her illness. Stephanie enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family. She was very active in the Holy Trinity Ukr Church Pyrohi Project. Friends received at the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, Jefferson St., Carnegie Sunday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Liturgy in Holy Trinity Ukr. Church Monday 10 a.m. Parastas Sunday 7 p.m. Donations can be made to Holy trinity Ukr. Church. Add a tribute at www.bagnatofuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
