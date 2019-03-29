|
|
ARANOWSKI STEPHANIE J.
Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Stephanie J., age 89. Daughter of the late Ignatius and Magdalena Labiak Aranowski; loving sister of the late Josephine Aranowski, Domicelle Studnicki, Blanche Britzki, and Joseph, Stanley, and Rev. Ignatius Aranowski; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER- STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Parish, 3235 Parkview Ave., Oakland, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019