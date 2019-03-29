Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE ARANOWSKI
STEPHANIE J. ARANOWSKI

STEPHANIE J. ARANOWSKI Obituary
ARANOWSKI STEPHANIE J.

Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Stephanie J., age 89. Daughter of the late Ignatius and Magdalena Labiak Aranowski; loving sister of the late Josephine Aranowski, Domicelle Studnicki, Blanche Britzki, and Joseph, Stanley, and Rev. Ignatius Aranowski; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER- STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton, on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Regis Parish, 3235 Parkview Ave., Oakland, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
