|
|
DAVIS STEPHANIE J. (BENOVITCH)
Age 72, of Glenwood, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of Pauline (Kotula) and the late Stanley S. Benovitch; loving wife of the late Thomas A. Davis; devoted sister of Stanley P. (the late Margaret) and Paul W. (the late Marie) Benovitch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, from 2-8 p.m., in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy, at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, in St. Stephen Parish.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019