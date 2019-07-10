Home

Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Parish
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE DAVIS
STEPHANIE J. (BENOVITCH) DAVIS

STEPHANIE J. (BENOVITCH) DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS STEPHANIE J. (BENOVITCH)

Age 72, of Glenwood, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of Pauline (Kotula) and the late Stanley S. Benovitch; loving wife of the late Thomas A. Davis; devoted sister of Stanley P. (the late Margaret) and Paul W. (the late Marie) Benovitch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, from 2-8 p.m., in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Funeral Liturgy, at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, in St. Stephen Parish.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
