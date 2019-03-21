Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's
KASPER STEPHANIE (WILCZAK)

Age 104, of McKees Rocks, PA, joined her husband, Joseph, on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019; loving mother of Joseph (Gay Ann) Kasper and Alex (Cynthia) Kasper; grandmother of Edward Kasper and Kerri Ann (Pete) of Boise, ID, and Jonathan Fulton; great-grandmother of Brett and Aaron Kasper; preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. Family and friends will be received on Friday March 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks, PA. The funeral service will begin from the funeral home on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in McKees Rock

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
