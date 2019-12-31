|
|
CROWE STEPHANIE LYNNE
Age 34, of Manor died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born June 2, 1985, in Monroeville a daughter of Earl P. and Betty J. (Swope) Crowe. Stephanie was employed in the sales department for Crowe's Cookies and Crackers of Manor. She was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan and a free spirit. In addition to her parents she is survived by a sister, Sarah Spreckic and her husband, Igor, of South Park; paternal grandmother Betty J. Swope, of North Huntingdon; aunts and uncles, Eric Crowe and his wife, Sue, Natalie Crowe Kelly, Nanette Bannias and her husband, John, Mary Craft and her husband, Edward Crowe, Clint, Darla Sperouto and her husband, Armand, Charles Swope and his wife, Marjorie; several cousins and her pet cat, Speed Bump. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania, Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019