M L Ford & Sons Funeral Home
4820 Charlotte Hwy
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
(803) 831-1909
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
Lake Wylie, SC
STEPHANIE ORLICK


1933 - 2019
ORLICK STEPHANIE

Passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada on January 23, 1933 and was married to Gerry Orlick in 1961. They lived in Montreal, Pittsburgh and Kyiv, Ukraine. Mass will be held 1 p.m. August 3 at All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie, SC with a reception following. Survived by her husband, Gerry; son, Steven (Robin); grandson, Coleman; and son, Greg (Sonya). Please visit mlfordsons.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
