ORLICK STEPHANIE
Passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Toronto, Canada on January 23, 1933 and was married to Gerry Orlick in 1961. They lived in Montreal, Pittsburgh and Kyiv, Ukraine. Mass will be held 1 p.m. August 3 at All Saints Catholic Church, Lake Wylie, SC with a reception following. Survived by her husband, Gerry; son, Steven (Robin); grandson, Coleman; and son, Greg (Sonya). Please visit mlfordsons.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019