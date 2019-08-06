Home

STEPHANIE (SOBEK) TOLKACEVIC

STEPHANIE (SOBEK) TOLKACEVIC Obituary
TOLKACEVIC STEPHANIE (SOBEK)

Age 89, of Beechview, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Tolk" Tolkacevic; loving mother of Stephen John (the late Vera) Tolkacevic, Sr.; cherished grandmother of Stephen John (Elizabeth Bortkiewicz) Tolkacevic, Jr.; sister of the late Wanda Yoest, Ted, and Henry Sobek. Friends and family received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Pamphilus Church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
